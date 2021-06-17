Covid-19 testing is to be ramped up in Ballymoney and Omagh after probable cases of the Delta variant were discovered.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) says although not confirmed, early results show that early results are 'suggestive' of the variant first discovered in India back in April. It added that the move is 'a precautionary measure' to prevent further infections.

Households in both towns are to be contacted by post on Friday by the PHA regarding testing.

Dr Bríd Farrell, Assistant Director of Service Development, Safety and Quality at the PHA, said asymtomatic people living in both areas should get tested.“We encourage all those eligible in the neighbourhoods identified by the agency to present for testing, preferably within 24-72 hours of receiving their letter," she said.

“We are particularly interested in people in the 18 to 40 age group coming forward for testing as we are seeing more cases of the Delta variant in this age group throughout Northern Ireland.

“This is a reminder to everyone that we should take steps now to help reduce the spread of the variant, and must avoid becoming complacent. Everyone over the age of 18 who has not yet booked their vaccine should do so now – if you have had your first dose, make sure you attend for your second one.

"Two doses of the vaccine appears to have a high degree of effectiveness against the Delta variant, and getting it will not only help protect you, but also more vulnerable members of our community."