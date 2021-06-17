Cruise ship arrives in Belfast amid gradual return of tourism

The first post-lockdown cruise ship has arrived in Belfast amid the lifting of restrictions on domestic travel.

The MSC Virtuosa arrived into Belfast from Liverpool for a one day visit.

In preparation for a gradual return of cruise tourism, Cruise Belfast, industry operators and relevant agencies have worked in partnership over the last six months to develop a Public Health Agency approved, Covid-19 Port Management Plan for Belfast.

The plan ensures that strict health and safety protocols are in place, to include reduced capacity numbers of vessels, health screening and testing for passengers and crew, and passenger bubbling that restricts shore-side excursions.

The protocols have been developed in partnership with Public Health Agency NI, Port Health Authority and Belfast City Council and are based on the UK Chamber of Shipping Framework for Cruise Operations.

Initially, cruise operators in the UK will operate with significantly reduced passenger capacity up to 1,000 passengers or 50% on each vessel, whichever is lower, allowing UK residents only to board.

Many are planning to operate on the basis of accepting vaccinated passengers only and also to include testing both prior to embarkation and on the cruise.

Cruise guests will also only be able to come ashore on pre-arranged excursions and under the current restart guidance, these excursion groups will travel in small socially distant ‘bubbles’, with visits taking place outside of general public access times.

Crew members are not currently permitted ashore in ports, unless involved in operational duties such as tour dispatch or check in.

These strict protocols are precautionary and are aimed to provide the safest possible environment for cruise guests, crew, local staff and the wider local population.

Michael Robinson, Port Director at Belfast Harbour, said: “Belfast Harbour has worked closely with the Public Health Agency, Visit Belfast, Port Health, Belfast City Council and the cruise industry to develop a Port Management plan, that has been approved by the PHA, and that can deliver a safe return to cruise activity in Northern Ireland.

"Our cruise partners are working in close conjunction with PHA, UK government and the Chamber of Shipping to ensure robust protocols are in place across all UK destination ports.

"The cruise lines familiar to Belfast are making plans for a cruise restart in line with current government guidance and we are looking forward to receiving them.

"Cruise visitors that arrive here will receive the customary warm welcome and we are confident that robust processes are in place to ensure the safety of visitors and locals alike.”

Mary Jo McCanny, Director of Visitor Servicing at Visit Belfast, added: “The gradual re introduction of domestic cruising will make 2021 completely different from any previous cruise season.

"However, we are confident that with all the measures that have put in place, Visit Belfast will still be able to deliver the first-class welcome the city is renowned for.

“Prior to Covid-19, cruise tourism was one of Belfast’s biggest tourism success stories and as we look to rebuild the city region’s visitor economy, we are confident that cruise tourism will play an important role.”