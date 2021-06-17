EasyJet to launch three new routes from Northern Ireland

EasyJet is adding three new domestic routes from Belfast's two airports amid Government rules limiting foreign travel.

From July, the airline is adding three new UK airports to its domestic network, which includes launching operations from Belfast City Airport for the first time to London Gatwick.

EasyJet is returning to Leeds Bradford and East Midlands airports with new flights to and from Belfast International.

Those routes were previously operated by Stobart Air, which collapsed over the weekend.

Flight frequencies are being ramped up on easyJet’s existing routes from Belfast International to Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh and Glasgow. The airline has also put over 60,000 additional seats on sale across existing routes from Belfast International to Birmingham from 3 July operating 22 times a week; to Manchester from 9 July operating 27 times a week; to Edinburgh from 2 July operating 22 times a week; and to Glasgow from 2 July operating 20 times a week.

Summer 2020 saw huge demand for trips to beach locations as people rushed out of urban areas after the first coronavirus lockdown ended.

Accommodation providers have also seen strong booking numbers this year, partly driven by quarantine and testing requirements for overseas holidays.

EasyJet’s UK manager Ali Gayward said: “We know our customers can’t wait to be reunited with friends and family or to explore the UK so these additional new routes today should prove popular and will further strengthen our UK domestic network providing customers with even more choice.

“We were sorry to see the news about Stobart Air and so are pleased to continue to provide key regional connectivity from Belfast International Airport to East Midlands and Leeds Bradford airports, as well as launching easyJet operations for the very first time from Belfast City Airport to London Gatwick.

“We also know it is important to our customers to be reunited with loved ones overseas so we continue to urge the UK Government to add more countries to the green list – which can be done safely – to make this possible.”

Katy Best, Commercial Director at George Best Belfast City Airport, said: “We are thrilled to welcome both another new airline and another new route to Belfast City Airport this summer.

“This new easyJet service provides passengers with additional choice to connect with London, and based just five minutes from the city centre, Belfast City Airport ensures ultimate convenience for those arriving in or taking off from Belfast.

“Through ongoing investment in our best-in-class facilities, Belfast City Airport promises a hassle-free, enjoyable experience for all our passengers and we look forward to working with easyJet to support this new route.”

Uel Hoey, Business Development Director for Belfast International Airport commented: “We welcome these new routes with easyJet, which we have worked extremely hard to obtain over many years.”