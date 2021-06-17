The secretary of state says the DUP and Sinn Féin have agreed to nominated a First and deputy First Minister.

Brandon Lewis was speaking after late-night talks aimed at securing a deal over Irish language laws and preventing a power-sharing crisis in Northern Ireland.

He said the parties have agreed to make their nominations "at the earliest opportunity" - in the Assembly later on Thursday.

A post-midnight announcement by the Government committing to pass the stalled laws at Westminster in the autumn, if they are not moved at the Stormont Assembly in the interim, was enough to convince Sinn Féin to drop its threat not to nominate a deputy First Minister as joint head of the devolved Executive.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald has confirmed Michelle O'Neill will be the party's nomination, while DUP Leader Edwin Poots last week said he will nominate Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan as the new First Minister.

If the nominations proceed, ministers will be able to hold a scheduled meeting later in the day to decide the latest pandemic relaxations for the region.

Ms McDonald said: "Irish speakers have been waiting for fifteen years for basic rights and recognition to be delivered.

"This is important for Irish language speakers and for wider society because power sharing is based on inclusion, respect and equality.

“We have a huge amount of work ahead of us as we come out of Covid and as we continue to rebuild the economy, get people back to work and tackle hospital waiting lists."

The secretary of state said it remained his preference for the language laws to be brought forward through the Assembly by the Executive, as originally envisaged in the 2020 New Decade New Approach deal that restored power-sharing.

"I am disappointed that it has not yet brought this legislation forward in the Assembly," said Brandon Lewis.

"However, following my intensive negotiations with the parties over the last few days, I can confirm that if the Executive has not progressed legislation by the end of September, the UK Government will take the legislation through Parliament in Westminster. If that becomes necessary, we will introduce legislation in October 2021."

He added: "I now expect the DUP and Sinn Féin to nominate a first and deputy First minister in the Assembly at the earliest opportunity today.

"They have confirmed to me that they will do this, reflecting their enduring commitments to all aspects of the NDNA agreement.

"This will allow the Executive to return its focus to delivering on the issues that really matter to the people of Northern Ireland, issues such as health care, housing, education and jobs."