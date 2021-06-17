Man dies following road traffic collision in Antrim

A man in his 30s has died following a road traffic collision in Antrim.

Police confirmed the man who died was 32-year-old Andrew Millar, from Belfast.

A female passenger in the vehicle was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

It happened on the Ballyhill Road at around 5.30pm on Wednesday.

Inspector Patton said: "Shortly before 5.30pm, police received a report of a one vehicle road traffic collision on the Ballyhill Road. Sadly, Mr Millar was pronounced dead at the scene.

"A silver BMW 3 Series was involved in the collision and the Ballyhill Road was closed for a period but has since reopened.

The PSNI says enquiries are ongoing and have appealed to anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.