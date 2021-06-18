Delay to resumption of live music 'hugely disappointing'

Hospitality Ulster has described the Executive's decision to delay the resumption of live music in Northern Ireland as "hugely disappointing".

A planned easing of Covid-19 restrictions has been pushed back to 5 July, due to concerns about the Delta variant.

Ministers say they are "regrettably" not in a position to ratify the indicative dates provided for future relaxations, but will "continue to monitor the situation very closely".

They say they will review the situation again on 1 July.

Colin Neill from Hospitality Ulster said: "We are at a loss as to why this date can just be pushed back without any consultation with the industry.

“"Today was meant to be a rubber stamping exercise, but now has been a postponement of another two weeks.

"We are astounded that things can just be kicked down the road like this at the stroke of a pen without sharing the evidence with those impacted.

"These are the days and weekends when live music play a central role in the hospitality scene as the weather gets better and the sector is starting to emerge from the overall lockdown."

He added: “We need to be told on what basis this call has been made, how it can be justified, and how they explain to those who had planned to get back to work will have to go another two weeks without any income.

"Our musicians and music venues and pubs really do deserve to see the evidence."