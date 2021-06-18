DUP looks for new leader after Edwin Poots resigns

The Democratic Unionist Party is to begin looking for another new leader after Edwin Poots announced his intention to quit.

Mr Poots, who was ratified as leader on 27 May, tendered his resignation on Thursday after 21 days in charge - the shortest term in DUP history.

He faced an internal revolt after MLAs opposed his decision to nominate a new First Minister and reassemble the Executive, after Sinn Féin secured its key ask on Irish language laws.

A meeting of party officers took place on Thursday evening and afterwards, Edwin Poots said the election process for a new leader was to begin.

He said he had been asked by the party to remain in post until his successor is elected.

"This has been a difficult period for the Party and the country and I have conveyed to the chairman my determination to do everything I can to ensure both unionism and Northern Ireland is able to move forward to a stronger place," the Lagan Valley MLA continued.

Edwin Poots was voted in as DUP leader on 14 May as the replacement for Arlene Foster, who stood down following a revolt by supporters of Mr Poots.

He narrowly defeated Sir Jeffrey Donaldson in the leadership contest, and there has been speculation that the Lagan Valley MP is now the front-runner to succeed Mr Poots.

The Republic of Ireland's foreign affairs minister, Simon Coveney, said the "last thing" Northern Ireland needs is for its largest party to be divided.

"We're back to square one, if you like, where the party has to find a way of electing a new leader that can unite the DUP, or at least attempts to," he told RTÉ.

Mr Coveney also said it is "hard to tell" whether Paul Givan will quit as First Minister following Mr Poots' resignation.

"The DUP is remaining very tight-lipped in terms of their approach to the First Minister, and, of course, electing a new leader - whether that will be by contest, or whether they'll rally behind one name now, is hard to know," he added.

"We'll have to wait and see what happens in relation to Paul Givan as First Minister. As of now, he is the First Minister in Northern Ireland.

"He's been selected and elected yesterday into that position, but so much has changed in those 24 hours that you have to say there's a lot of uncertainty."

Irish premier Micheal Martin said the political environment in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours has been "very turbulent".

Speaking in Dublin on Friday, Mr Martin said: "I think it is very important that we all work collectively on the island towards maintaining stability and calm heads and staying focussed on what is important to the people within Northern Ireland.

"That is a Government that can work on fundamental pressing issues, like the health services, Covid-19 and indeed the broader economic issues.

"The Government will work with all parties and the British Government to protect the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement and work to ensure the continuation of the Assembly and the Executive.

"It's been a very difficult period but it's important we stay focussed on the issues. We will work with the new leadership - that is a matter for the DUP - and whoever emerges as their leader.

"We will work constructively with the new leader. It's been a very difficult time for the outgoing leader Edwin Poots but I think it's important that we maintain relationships."