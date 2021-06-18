Michelle O'Neill says she is committed to working in Executive after DUP turmoil

Michelle O'Neill has insisted that she is committed to continue working in the Northern Ireland Executive to provide stable government.

The Deputy First Minister was speaking to the media in Coalisland after Edwin Poots resigned as the DUP leader.

"Whatever happens in the DUP is matter for the DUP in the first instance," Ms O'Neill said.

"Clearly the DUP is at a crossroads and they have a choice to make.

"The choice is to work with the rest of us, to deliver powersharing and rights or continue to resist those very rights that have obviously seen the ousting of Arlene Foster over language rights or Edwin Poots yesterday on language rights - very modest language rights."

"I remain committed to powersharing to work with other parties, to working with everyone around the Executive table, to be dealing with the issues of today, the issues of our waiting lists, the issue of educational achievement and investment in our services.

"That's what I'm committed to do and I want to work with others to do so.