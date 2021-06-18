North South Ministerial Council meeting postponed

A planned meeting of the North South Ministerial Council has now been postponed, the Executive Office has confirmed.

It comes amid a dramatic 24 hours of political developments in Northern Ireland.

Edwin Poots announced on Thursday evening he would resign as DUP leader - after 21 days in the role - following an internal party revolt.

Ministers from Northern Ireland and the Republic had been due to meet in Co Armagh on Friday.

Taoiseach Michael Martin was due to attend alongside the newly-appointed First Minister Paul Givan and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill.

It was also due to be the first in-person NSMC meeting in Northern Ireland since 2016.

However a statement from the Executive Office said: "The North South Ministerial Council plenary meeting scheduled for Friday, June 18 has been postponed."

The council was established under the 1998 Agreement with the aim of developing consultation, co-operation and action within the island of Ireland.