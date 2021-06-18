'Window' to resolve Northern Ireland dispute still open, EU negotiator says

A "window" remains open to solve the Northern Ireland dispute after the UK sought to co-operate on sausages, the European Union's post-Brexit negotiator has said.

But Maros Sefcovic, a European Commission vice-president, warned in a speech on Friday that a "downward spiral" in relations could ensue if Britain continues with unilateral action.

Brexit minister Lord Frost praised his counterpart's positive words on further political dialogue but warned that "time is now very pressing if we are to find solutions together".

Mr Sefcovic welcomed the Government's move to seek temporary measures allowing sausages and other chilled meats to cross the Irish Sea in a dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

"I am convinced that there is still a window for productive political dialogue and positive results, particularly in light of the UK reaching out to us on chilled meats," he told the College of Europe in Belgium.

"And therefore, I trust that our UK counterparts will make use of this window with vigour and perseverance."

Mr Sefcovic said the two sides are at a "crossroads" of either co-operating in good faith or the UK continuing unilateral actions.

"If the latter path is chosen, I fear a downward spiral in our relations, which would take our joint attention off a truly strategic future partnership," he said.

"And in this case the EU will not be shy in reacting firmly and resolutely to ensure that the letter and the spirit of the protocol are respected."

But he said "the clock is well and truly ticking", adding that "our patience cannot last forever."

And he also took a swipe at Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who agreed to the protocol as part of securing his departure deal.

"Everyone around the table understood what these compromises meant in practice. The EU will not - and cannot - accept this delicate balance being unilaterally changed or disapplied because of buyer's remorse," Mr Sefcovic said.

Lord Frost, who led Brexit negotiations for the UK, welcomed his counterpart's commitment to "find creative solutions where required".

The Conservative peer added: "I agree, as he says, that there is still a 'window for productive political dialogue and positive results', and we remain ready to work with the EU on this - though time is now very pressing if we are to find solutions together."

Restrictions on shipments of chilled meats are due to come into force when a grace period expires at the end of the month.

But the UK on Thursday formally requested an extension, allowing sausages, burgers and mince to continue being sent from Great Britain to Northern Ireland until September 30.

The commission said it would "assess" the request, which follows British threats to unilaterally extend the deadline if Brussels did not back down.

Under the EU's rules, shipments of uncooked, chilled meat from a third country are not generally allowed into the single market.