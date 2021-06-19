Analysis: The day from hell

The DUP - a party which prides itself on its internal discipline over the last few weeks - has gone into meltdown and its members, many of whom are teetotal, woke up on Friday morning to the mother, father and grandfather of political hangovers.

Even by the standards of the turbulent world of Northern Ireland politics, the previous 24 hours had been a rollercoaster ride of monumental proportions.

On Wednesday night, standing outside Stormont House, the chatter among the waiting press pack centered on whether a deal would be done.

The Secretary of State Brandon Lewis had flown back from London that evening to hold separate meetings with the DUP and Sinn Fein leaderships.

The parameters of the deal were clear.

48 hours earlier, Sinn Fein had taken the extraordinary step of asking to Mr Lewis to legislate in Westminster for the culture & language package agreed in New Decade New Approach.

Without that commitment the party made clear it would not be nominating Michelle O’Neill for the role of deputy First Minister. The question was would, or could, the newly installed DUP leader Edwin Poots nominate his choice, Paul Givan, as First Minister in those circumstances?

Leading the Sinn Fein delegation into the meeting, the Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald was clear Westminster legislating was the “obvious solution” to the impasse.

But the party - never known to be camera shy - left after an hour of talks without speaking to reporters. Later it issued a cryptic statement saying the party was seeking further clarification and would speak to the media after they got it.

By that stage Edwin Poots and Paul Givan were talking to the Secretary of State, but what was discussed at that meeting is disputed.

A source close to Edwin Poots says the DUP leader re affirmed his party would nominate for the First Minister position, but told the Secretary of State the culture & language legislation should be dealt with at Stormont.

An NIO source however described that version of events as “categorically untrue.” They said the terms of the nomination were clearly explained and that it included the proviso that if Stormont had not moved the legislation by September the government would bring it forward Westminster by October.

The source also says a letter was later provided to both the DUP and Sinn Fein outlining the proposal.

After the meeting, Edwin Poots and Paul Givan left Stormont House without engaging with the media. The NIO official says they were given to understand that the DUP leader had left to consult with the party, although they did not know - nor would they be expected to know who Edwin Poots was talking to.

The weary media left at 11pm only to be called a short time later by Sinn Fein to tell them that the leadership team was making its way back to Stormont House.

Conor Murphy, Mary Lou McDonald, Gerry Kelly and Michelle O'Neill speaking to the media beside Carson's statue at Stormont. Credit: PA

At 12:22am as reporters were still scrambling to get back to Carson’s statue Mary Lou McDonald issued a tweet. It read: "The British Govt has tonight agreed to legislate for Acht Gaeilge. This is the only way to break the cycle of DUP obstruction of rights. Sinn Fein will nominate @moneillsf as deputy First Minister. We have important work ahead.”

When the media arrived they were escorted in the dark to the back of Stormont House where a podium had been erected. Just before 1am Brandon Lewis confirmed the news that a deal had been reached.

"Following my intensive negotiations with the parties over the last few days, I can confirm that if the Executive has not progressed legislation by the end of September, the UK Government will take the legislation through Parliament in Westminster," he stated.

Crisis averted, and in record time. Or so it seemed.

Just before 1am, Brandon Lewis confirmed the news that a deal had been reached. Credit: PA

I have to admit to a fair degree of puzzlement at the outcome of events. It was not what I had been expecting as I had been speaking to a source close to the DUP leader while waiting outside Stormont House that night. They were unconvinced a deal was coming. They told me there was “no way” Brandon Lewis would give Sinn Fein a date for the language legislation and repeated there could be no pre-conditions to nomination. And yet that’s what happened.

What I didn’t know then, but have since discovered, is that earlier that Wednesday four senior DUP members; Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Lord Dodds, Sammy Wilson and Party Chairman Lord Morrow had met with the Secretary of State in Westminster.

At that meeting they told Mr Lewis that if he legislated for the culture and language package over the heads of MLA he would be endangering the future of devolution. The senior DUP delegation had been tasked by the Party Officers to give the message to the Secretary of State. As leader, Edwin Poots is one of the party officers and was aware of the meeting.

Nevertheless, it appears he was informed by Mr Lewis a matter of hours later at Stormont House about the proposal to legislate in Westminster, but still decided to nominate the next day.

Interviewed on Thursday afternoon, Mr Lewis said Mr Poots was aware he was agreeing to the possibility that Westminster would step in and legislate on Irish language commitments.

"Edwin Poots was very clear that he would be nominating a First Minister understanding that we will be legislating in October for a package, a balanced package, exactly as per NDNA, which both parties signed up to," he said.

Several DUP members say the first they realised an agreement had been reached was when they saw it on Twitter in the early hours of the morning.

They weren’t officially informed until an email was sent on Thursday morning at 7.47am. It stated the leader would be nominating Paul Givan for First Minister.

“There was no consultation,” one DUP member said, “it was presented as a fait accompli.”

Things then started to move quickly.

MPs and Peers emailed a reply to Mr Poots calling for an urgent meeting to discuss the agreement. It was signed by all the MPs except Ian Paisley Mr Poots close ally and friend. The party’s five peers also signed. That email was leaked to the press. One MP told me the reason it was leaked was to show the MLAs they had the support of their Westminster colleagues.

At 10.50am came another email from the leadership inviting the MPs and peers to a virtual meeting at 11.30am. Just a half hour before the nominations were due to take place. MLAs also received an invitation for a separate meeting in the Members Dining room in Parliament Buildings at 11am.

Reporters had begun to gather in the Great Hall and watched as DUP MLAs walked into the room. It was clear many MLAs were not in favour of nomination. Their concerns centered on the lack of consultation with the party ahead of the agreement and opposition to the idea of Westminster legislating on what is a devolved matter.

Then around 11.20am three MPs - Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Sammy Wilson and Gavin Robinson arrived unannounced. They walked into the meeting and Sammy Wilson asked to be allowed to speak. Several sources say there were angry exchanges between Mr Wilson and Mr Poots and his supporters. In the end, Mr Wilson got his way and his name was put on the list to speak.

The other MPs and peers who were waiting to join the meeting virtually were allowed in and it was clear to those present the majority of those in attendance were against the nominations going ahead. The general feeling in the room was that the nomination for First Minister should be at the very least delayed.

The exchanges were angry and caustic.

At 11.55am the bell started to ring to signal the Assembly sitting was due to get underway. The other parties had already walked through the Great Hall past the waiting camera crews, but still there was no movement from the upstairs room. By that time Sammy Wilson was speaking, but while the East Antrim MP was still addressing the room, Mr Poots stood up and announced he was going down to the Chamber to nominate Mr Givan.

“This is something I have to do", he told the room.

In all, four MLAs went into the chamber: Edwin Poots, Paul Givan, Paul Frew and Gary Middleton, who had been chosen to take the position of Junior Minister.

Those left in the room then decided to take a vote. Bizarrely, while Edwin Poots was telling the Assembly he was nominating Paul Givan, upstairs those still gathered in the Members Dining Room were voting overwhelmingly for the leader not to do it. The vote was 26 against, 4 in favour.

Very soon what had taken place began to reach the press.

One veteran DUP member described the meeting as “bedlam.” Another said it was “a complete and utter shambles.”

When I asked one of those who were present “What happens now?” They replied “I don’t know. I’m in shock.”

First Minister Paul Givan and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill Credit: Pacemaker

By afternoon, the publicity shots of the new First and deputy First Ministers had been circulated. A Sinn Fein delegation met with Mr Givan in his new office. Talking to one of the Sinn Fein members afterwards it was clear, while bemused by the situation, they were playing along.

“The agenda for tomorrow’s North South Ministerial Council has been signed off,” a Sinn Fein official told me with a shrug.

By 3.30pm the newly convened Executive was getting down to business. One official described the meeting as business-like and civil, with ministers congratulating Mr Givan on his appointment.

But an hour later the focus had shifted to a scheduled DUP Party Officer’s meeting in the DUP’s headquarters in east Belfast.

As the politicians arrived they had to run the gauntlet of reporters and cameras gathered outside. Most like Diane Dodds and Michelle McIlveen said nothing as they walked to the door. Sir Jeffrey Donaldson strolled through the scrum saying only “What a lovely day.”

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson strolled through the scrum saying only “What a lovely day.” Credit: PA

Sammy Wilson was more forthcoming.

“I think that any leader who doesn't have the confidence of party officers and didn't have the confidence of their Assembly group and their MPs will find it very difficult to stay in their position,” he told reporters.

"You cannot lead people who are not following you. If you have no followers, you can't be a leader, can you?"

When Edwin Poots arrived he faced a barrage of questions.

“Are still going to be leader by the end of the day?” he was asked as he closed the door behind him.

When Edwin Poots arrived he faced a barrage of questions from assembled media. Credit: PA

Inside the meeting got underway. Several sources have told me the meeting was civil, but downbeat. There were no repeat of the confusion and angry exchanges witnessed at the previous meeting.

At the beginning of the meeting Edwin Poots put up a fight, defending his decision to nominate a First Minister. He asked for more time as leader, but it became clear very quickly he had no support in the room.

No one spoke up in his favour, not even those who had supported his election as leader.

There was no need for a vote of no confidence - Edwin Poots realised he was in a fight he could not win and within an hour he had accepted his tenure as DUP leader was over.

Mr Poots had been elected to the leadership in the same building just 35 days before.

As he left the meeting, the DUP leader cut a lonely figure. Shortly after he departed, the party officers also left without speaking to the press. Minutes later a terse four line statement confirmed what most suspected. Poots was gone.