A 40-year-old man is in critical condition in hospital following a collision in Co Down.

The motorcycle he was riding collided with a fence on Blackstaff Road in Clough at around 8.10am on Sunday morning.

The road was closed in both directions for a time with local diversions in place, but has since reopened.Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 697 20/06/21.