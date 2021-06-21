Events taking place to mark one year since Noah Donohoe disappearance

Memorial events are to take place to mark one year since the disappearance of Noah Donohoe.

The 14-year-old's body was found in a storm drain in north Belfast six days after being reported missing. He had left his home on a bicycle in the south of the city to meet two friends on Sunday 21 June 2020.

His disappearance prompted a large-scale search operation from hundreds of volunteers with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) ruling out foul-play in the teenager's death.

However, his mother Fiona and other family members have fought for further answers and information over Noah's death.

A post-mortem result showed that Noah died as a result of drowning.

Noah Donohoe.

On Sunday, a tree-planting ceremony took place in Strabane in tribute to the St Malachy's College pupil.

Speaking at the event, Independent councillor Raymond Barr said he never saw a photo of Noah where he wasn't smiling.

"The bond between mother and son, as has been illustrated time and time again, was undoubtedly a strong, loving bond," he told those in attendance.

"When Fiona talks about Noah, the depth of love she feels for him, the massive pride she has in him, is the first thing that will hit you."

The Noah Donohoe Foundation was established in his memory and has so far raised nearly £48,000 for causes Noah cared about.

Later on Monday, a candle-lit vigil will take place at Cave Hill where a blue heart has also been laid.

Council buildings in Londonderry and Strabane will also light up blue, a colour synonymous with the family's campaign.