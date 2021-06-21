A judge says he believes the only soldier to have been charged in relation to the Bloody Sunday killings in January 1972 "is a prime target for Dissident Republican terrorists or anyone seeking vengeance for the terrible events of Bloody Sunday".

District Judge Peter Magill made the comment when he ruled that an interim anonymity order in the case of Soldier F, who is charged with murdering James Wray and William McKinney in the Bogside area of Londonderry, and with attempting to murder Patrick O'Donnell, Joseph Friel, Joe Mahon and Michael Quinn, should be maintained.

Soldier F, a former member of the Parachute Regiment whose members were responsible for the deaths of thirteen men and for the wounding of fourteen other civilians on Bloody Sunday, had previously been granted anonymity during the Saville Inquiry into the shootings and an interim order was also granted by District Judge Barney McElholm in September 2019.

District Judge Magill who has been appointed to determine, following a preliminary inquiry hearing at the Magistrate's Court in Derry, if there is sufficient evidence to send the former paratrooper for trial on the charges, said yesterday he had been asked by legal representatives for the next-of-kin of the victims, to review the interim anonymity order already in place.

He said the court had a duty to follow to the maximum degree possible the principle of open justice and he said the threshold for departing from that principle was high.

Mr Magill said an updated threat assessment was carried out on Soldier F at his direction on 24 March of this year. He said Soldier F was assessed to be at a low threat from Northern Ireland republican terrorists both in Northern Ireland and in Great Britain.

He said the assessment stated should Soldier F be denied anonymity at criminal proceedings, the threat to him while in Northern Ireland could rise above the low threat.

The District Judge said in coming to his decision to maintain the interim anonymity order, he heard evidence from Alan McQuillan, a retired PSNI assistant chief constable experienced in dealing with and investigating terrorism and organised crime.

"He related that the data given to the court in respect of national security incidents reflected attacks against the State, not against ordinary civilians, loyalist or other paramilitaries, or criminals," said Mr Magill.

He added: "He was able to show that in the past three years the security forces have been able to effect one to two disruptions of terrorist activity every three days. That paints a very grave picture.

"He also said that if acquitted or released from prison, in the event of anonymity being denied, Soldier F will have to look over his shoulder for the rest of his life as there are Dissident Republicans who will want to kill him."

The District Judge said the Parachute Regiment had, in the eyes of some people, a notorious reputation, not least because of what was done by its members in Derry on Bloody Sunday.

"That is even more pertinent in this case as this defendant is the only soldier from that regiment to be charged with murder and attempted murder on Bloody Sunday. That makes him a very desirable target for Dissident Republicans.

"Bloody Sunday was one of the blackest days in our history of which former Prime Minister David Cameron acknowledged in Parliament that innocent people were shot and killed that day. Mr. McQuillan gave evidence that it would be hard for Sinn Fein to criticise an attack upon Soldier F such are the feelings of many about what took place on that awful day. Indeed, not long ago in this very city Soldier F was burned in effigy.

"Dissident Republicans no longer have the range of capabilities or manpower enjoyed by the Provisional IRA, but as a result, a soft target is more desirable. An elderly man could be attacked in his home and would be just such a target. Any threat assessment is only of relevance at the time it is carried out. In the absence of specific intelligence it is very difficult for the security services to provide a threat assessment much different than the one in this case.

"But threat assessment can change, often very rapidly. Indeed Mr. McQuillan gave evidence that he has often seen them change from day to day. Apart from a direct attack upon a person, explosive devices might be sent through the post and have been sent by Dissident Republicans in the past", he added.

Mr. Magill said there had been a great deal of comment about Soldier F on social media which had increased greatly during the court proceedings.

"Many of these comments advocate extreme violence in respect of Soldier F and call for his death. It is therefore also necessary to take into account the danger not just from Dissident Republican terrorists but from a lone actor, not a member of any organisation, but someone who might be prepared to carry out an attack upon a figure such as Soldier F", he said.

"This man is a prime target for Dissident Republican terrorists or anyone seeking vengeance for the terrible events of Bloody Sunday. Were his identity to be confirmed a real and serious risk exists to his life", Mr. Magill said.

"I believe this defendant feels genuine fear, he is right to do so. A real threat does exist. I direct that the interim anonymity order be maintained. It will be kept under review and if this man is returned for trial will be reviewed at the Crown Court", he said.