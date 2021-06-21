House 'extensively' damaged in Limavady arson attack

A house has been left extensively damaged during an arson attack in Limavady.

Police are investigating the fire which happened at 9:40pm on Sunday 20 June in the Benevenagh Drive area.

A spokesperson from the PSNI described the attack as "reckless" and has appealed to anyone with any information to come forward.

Detective Inspector McKenna said: "Officers attended along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service who extinguished the blaze.

"The property has been extensively damaged but thankfully, no-one was in the house at the time.

“This was a completely reckless attack which also put neighbouring properties and the people inside at serious risk."