Ireland rugby fans will be allowed to return to the Aviva Stadium for the summer Tests against Japan and the United States.

Capacity for the Japan game on Saturday, July 3 will be limited to 3,000 supporters, with 6,000 people permitted to attend the USA's visit to Dublin a week later.

It will be the first time Ireland rugby fans will be able to attend a match at the AvivaStadium since Ireland’s Six Nations win over Wales in February 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

IRFU chief executive Philip Browne hopes that games are the first steps to a return to capacity crowds in stadiums.

“These games are initial positive steps on the journey back to hopefully full stadia across the island.”

“The numbers are small, but I am sure spectators will make themselves heard in cheering onthe team,” said Browne.

“We hope that this programme, if successful, will put us all in a strong position to welcomeback larger numbers of fans to the Aviva Stadium in the autumn when we willhave three international rugby fixtures, including games against New Zealand andArgentina.” Added Browne.

The crowd of 3000 against Japan on the 3rd July makes up 5.8% of the stadium’s 51,700 capacity while the crowd of 6000 seven days later accounts for 12%.

300 tickets for the Japan match will be allocated to frontline workers.