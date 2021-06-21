Paul Givan gives 'full support' to Sir Jeffrey Donaldson for leadership

Paul Givan, has said that Sir Jeffrey Donaldson will have his full support if he becomes leader of the DUP.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to announce fresh DUP leadership bid

Mr Givan was taking part in his first official event as First Minister, a visit to the mental health charity PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland in Belfast.

When asked about the prospect of Sir Jeffrey taking over the party, following the resignation of Edwin Poots, Mr Givan said: "Jeffrey Donaldson has been a very close personal friend of mine for many years, a constituency colleague, as we all know, we share an office together and Jeffrey is a formidable politician, one who has a lot to offer Northern Ireland.

"I have spoken to Jeffrey Donaldson over the weekend, I have encouraged him to put his name forward, if he does he will have my full support."

During the visit in Belfast he would not comment on when we would leave his First Minister post.

It is understood that he has been urged to resign when the DUP puts a new leader in place.

What I am focused on is meeting the needs which are important to people, my own personal feelings are secondary to the needs of Northern Ireland. I have a responsibility as First Minster to the country. Paul Givan, Northern Ireland's First Minister

"Obviously the party has a process which is now in place, it needs to be given the space to work through that process and for a new leadership team to be put in place and I will have those conversations with that team in due course, my focus is about ensuring that we have effective government.

"My personal feelings, that is secondary, the public don't really want to hear about how I feel, what the public want is for our Executive to function."

He added: "The conversations that I have with colleagues are internal. I have had conversations over the weekend with different individuals and I am very clear that the party needs to have the space to put a team in place and I will have conversations with that leadership team in due course."