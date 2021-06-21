Suspected ammunition seized by police in north Belfast
A number of items, including a quantity of suspected ammunition have been seized during a police operation in the Newlodge area of north Belfast.
The items have been removed for forensic examination.A 55-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of possession of ammunition in suspicious circumstances has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.Police have thanked the local community for their patience and understanding during the search operation.