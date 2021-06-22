Health minister Robin Swann has advised self testing for Covid-19 twice a week in an effort to contain the virus.

The minister said home testing kits - known as Lateral Flow (LFD) tests, which produce results in 30 minutes - have an important role in detecting asymptomatic cases.

They can be ordered free online for delivery or collection.

It’s estimated that a third of all COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic.

The minister said regular asymptomatic testing will help stop COVID-19 spreading undetected as society reopens and the Delta variant becomes dominant.

“Alongside vaccination and contact tracing, testing is one of the main pillars of protection against the virus,” the Minister added.

The Department of Health said anyone who gets a positive LFD result should self-isolate and book a confirmatory PCR test at a testing site immediately.

Employers are being encouraged to get involved in workplace LFD testing through its NI SMART: Asymptomatic Testing Programme. Two different schemes are available: a collect system where test packs are provided to employees for self-testing; and assisted testing where the process is undertaken for them.