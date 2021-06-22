NI tourism fighting back after 50% loss amid pandemic

Play video

Tourism is a billion-pound industry for Northern Ireland - but it is predicted that up to 50% of that has been lost because of Covid-19 last year.

As we head into the summer months there is hope of recovery, with hotel and self catering bookings now in great demand.

In Co Fermanagh, where tourism is worth around £80m per year, there's been a boost in bookings for getaways since restrictions eased.

During the first two weeks of the easing of restrictions, figures showed hotels were operating at 90% occupancy.

Tourism NI says 76% of spend here comes from the UK and Ireland, so the local industry is in a strong position to appeal to the closer-to-home market, with outdoor activities and rural getaways preferred to city breaks.

"I think we're in for a really busy time," said Tanya Cathcart from Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism.