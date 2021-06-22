Victims voice fury over latest jail sentence for serial paedophile

Victims of a predatory paedophile with convictions here, in England and in the Republic, say that he should never be released from prison.

They waived their right to anonymity to speak after their attacker Billy Adams was handed a three-year sentence for abusing a boy - a crime committed when he himself was a child.

But Adams went on to abuse others.

Watch our correspondent Sharon O’Neill’s exclusive report, which contains details some viewers may find distressing.