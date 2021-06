A Covid-19 vaccine was an underlying cause in one death in Northern Ireland earlier this year.

The information emerged on Wednesday in a statistical bulletin published by the Government statistics agency Nisra.

It showed one death of a man in his nineties in the Northern Health Trust registered in quarter one of this year, where an adverse effect of the Covid-19 vaccine was the underlying cause of death.

Almost two million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland to date.

Nisra recorded 4,866 deaths registered in Northern Ireland in total in quarter one - which refers to the period from January 1 to March 31.

Of these, Covid-19 was the underlying cause of 921, which brings the total number of deaths for which the virus is listed as an underlying cause to 2,547 since the start of 2020.

The provisional number of deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned anywhere on the death certificate since the beginning of 2020 was 2,916.

Meanwhile, cancer was the underlying cause of 1,097 deaths in quarter one, ischaemic heart disease was the cause of 461 deaths and non-Covid respiratory conditions were the underlying cause of 353 deaths.