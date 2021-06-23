20 year old man dies in road traffic collision in Dungannon

A 20 year old man has died after a two vehicle road crash in Dungannon on Wednesday morning.

Cathair O’Dochartaigh, who was driving a Audi A4, died at the scene of the crash on the Cookstown Road as a result of his injuries.

A Scania lorry was also involved in the crash which happened shortly before 6:10am this morning.

The road remains closed in both directions between the Tullycullion Road and the Coal Pit Road.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for their journeys.

Speaking about the incident, Inspector Johnstone said:

“Our enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 335 23/06/21.”