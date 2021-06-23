Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald has urged the DUP to commit to "real powersharing" with her party at Stormont.

The republican leader claimed that a DUP "failure to accept rights and equality" was a contributory factor in the "political storm" that has hit unionism in recent days.

"The outworking of Brexit and the decision of the DUP to support it, the inevitable disaster of the post-election pact with the English Tories and the loss of the unionist majority in Stormont have created a political landscape which many within the leadership of the DUP seem incapable of reconciling themselves to," she said.

Mrs McDonald said she took "no comfort" from the internal difficulties the DUP has endured in the last week.

"We don't seek to humiliate or profit from the dysfunction within the DUP," she told party faithful at a Belfast hotel.

"Yesterday I spoke with the new DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson and we will meet next week.

"The question facing him is whether he is up for real partnership, real powersharing, for political institutions that deliver? If the answer to those questions is yes then he will find a willing partner in the Sinn Fein team under (deputy First Minister) Michelle O'Neill.

"A partner who wants to get on with the task of delivering better public services, tackling the hospital waiting lists, building decent homes and managing the economy out of Covid.

"A partner who will continue to give voice to those who have none, and who will work across party lines in both the Assembly and the Executive in achieving rights for women, Irish language speakers, newcomer communities and every section of the people who live here."

Mary Lou McDonald said the contents of the New Decade New Approach deal that restored devolution in 2020 were non-negotiable.

"Its implementation is not a point of negotiation. It is an obligation on us all," she said.

"The failure of the DUP to meet this basic political benchmark and to obstruct basic rights is not the basis upon which effective partnership government can be built.

"I believe that this approach by the DUP is way out of sync with wider society including many within the unionist community.

"There are many people within the broader unionist people who value the LGBTQ community, who value and embrace diversity and who see no threat from Irish language rights."

Sinn Fein politicians at the event in West Belfast. Credit: UTV

Mary Lou McDonald said it was critical that stability was restored to the powersharing institutions in Belfast.

"In the days ahead it is critical that political stability be restored. That is the minimum people expect," she said.

"Sinn Fein stands ready to renominate Michelle O'Neill as deputy First Minister. We will play our part."

While not seeking to "humiliate" the DUP, Mrs McDonald said her party would stand firm on "basic rights and entitlements".

"These are not up for discussion or negotiation. We are well past that time," she said.

"Now is the time for implementation. Now is the time for respect and equality. Now is the time for genuine and real partnership."