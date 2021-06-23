Testing detects 612 confirmed or probable Delta cases in NI

A total of 612 confirmed or probable cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 have been detected across Northern Ireland, according to the Public Health Agency.

According to the agency, the findings are “not a surprising development”, given that the Delta variant first discovered in Indian has become the prominent strain in other countries across Europe.

It had been anticipated that the same thing would happen in Northern Ireland and the data shows around half of all positive Covid-19 cases in the region are indicative of the Delta variant.

The PHA says this is not unexpected, but shows how quickly the variant is spreading.

There is a range of testing sites across Northern Ireland, so if you develop symptoms or are asked to get a PCR test because you are a close contact, please book one as it will help reduce further spread and assist us in identifying any additional variants. Dr Gerry Waldron, Public Health Agency

According to the latest daily figures from the Department of Health, there have been 188 new positive cases in the last 24-hour reporting period, out of 2,571 individuals tested.

There have been no further coronavirus-related deaths, leaving the official death toll as recorded by the department at 2,155.

There are currently 17 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – none of them in intensive care or on ventilators.

It is hoped that the roll-out of the vaccination programme will mean that, while cases may still rise due largely to the Delta variant being so highly transmissible, people will have greater protection against the worst effects of the virus, keeping hospital admissions lower.

People queuing to receive vaccines at the Covid-19 vaccination centre in the SSE Arena in Belfast. Credit: PA

Dr Gerry Waldron, Head of Health Protection at the PHA, said: “The spread of the Delta variant underpins the need for continued vigilance and adherence to the public health guidance – it is essential that people continue to work within the regulations and advice.

“We ask that the public remain vigilant, keep their interactions with others down, continue following the health advice to limit the spread of Covid-19, and engage with the Contact Tracing Service if identified as a confirmed case or a close contact and follow the advice given.”

Enhanced testing has been carried out in a number of areas – previously in Kilkeel in Co Down and more recently in Ballymoney in Co Antrim and Omagh in Co Tyrone - in a bid to catch cases early and limit the spread of the virus.

By Monday 21 June, 449 people had been tested in Omagh and 689 in Ballymoney as part of the enhanced testing programme.

According to the PHA, early analysis of results shows a total of 31 positive cases of Covid-19 were detected and they and their contacts have all been advised to self-isolate.

“In order to help slow down the transition of the variant, we have been asking asymptomatic people to get tested in selected, targeted neighbourhoods where cases have been identified,” Dr Waldron explained.

“We would urge anyone who is invited to get tested under one of these localised programmes to do so.”

A number of mobile clinics are also being established in order to further increase uptake of the vaccination and increase protection against Covid-19.

Over 1.9 million doses have already been administered across Northern Ireland.

Credit: PA

“The purpose of these mobile clinics is to increase vaccine uptake within specific neighbourhoods by setting up a localised walk-in clinic within a community setting,” Dr Waldron said.

“This will help address potential barriers to vaccination such as mobility, accessibility and language.”

He added: “The best way to stop variants developing or spreading is to keep pushing down infection rates and transmission of the virus in our community.

“By sticking to public health advice, working within the regulations, getting vaccinated when eligible, and avoiding becoming complacent, we can all play a role in tackling Covid-19.”

More information