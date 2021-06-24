Crimestoppers and the family of a former TV announcer found murdered in his home are offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone linked to the killing. Ahead of what would have been his 70th birthday, the charity and relatives of Mike Kerr have renewed their appeal for anyone with information about the murder to come forward. The badly beaten body of the 68-year-old widower was discovered on 19 November, 2019 by neighbours who became suspicious when he had not taken in the bins from outside his Birch Drive home in Bangor. Mr Kerr worked as a TV and radio announcer for BBC NI in the 1970s and 1980s. PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Shaw said: "Thursday, 24 June would have been Mike's 70th birthday.

Police have released CCTV footage

"This should have been a time for family celebrations, a time of great joy for Mike and his family. However the stark reality is the only place his family can visit Mike on his birthday is at his graveside. "The callous actions of Mike's killer or killers have made sure there are no more birthdays to celebrate; no more family gatherings." Detective Chief Inspector Shaw said Michael, who was known as Mike, was murdered sometime between 2pm on Sunday 17 November, 2019, when he was last seen, and the morning of Monday November 18 when he failed to leave the house according to his normal routine. "I still believe that answers to Mike's murder lie within the community and I am appealing for the public's help," Ms Shaw said. "Mike's killers would have had bloodstained clothes and you may have noticed someone you know acting strangely. "I am appealing to the public to help us remove whoever murdered Mike from their community by bringing any information they have to either the police or to Crimestoppers." The PSNI has released CCTV footage of two people walking along Birch Drive in the early hours of 18 November, 2019 at 4.41am who they believe may be able to assist them with the investigation. "These two people may have seen something important or may have information that could help me with my enquiries," the detective said. "I would ask for these two people or anyone who knows who they are to contact police."