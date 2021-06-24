Covid-19 ‘vaccine passport’ scheme to go live in NI by 19 July

A scheme ensuring people can provide internationally recognised proof of having had both doses of a coronavirus vaccine is to go live in Northern Ireland by 19 July.

The Department of Health says the scheme could actually be delivered as early as 5 July, providing cyber security checks are cleared.

However, ensuring delivery by 19 July at the latest will provide alignment with the Republic of Ireland.

Vaccine certification processes are currently being developed by UK and EU authorities.

The Department’s Chief Digital Information Officer Dan West said: “The aim is effectively to have a Covid-19 vaccine passport – internationally recognised proof a person has had both vaccine doses.

“This will complement the UK’s existing traffic light system for international travel, which can include PCR tests and quarantine rules, depending on the travel location.

“While final decisions have still to be taken on how and when these vaccine certificates will be used, they are expected to make foreign travel easier for people who have had both doses.”

Mr West added: “Governments and businesses may also decide to use them in other circumstances, such as access to events and activities.

“Such decisions have still to be made here in Northern Ireland and elsewhere.”

Mr West explained that the system is having to be built from scratch, unlike in other jurisdictions that had the advantage of a pre-existing health service app.

“We also want to make sure that rigorous cyber security checks are completed to protect against hackers, reflecting how seriously we take the protection of personal data,” he said.

According to the Department of Health, Northern Ireland’s vaccine certificates will in the first instance be in specialised hard copy format.

They will feature security and counterfeit protection features and a specialised printing process will be required. A digital alternative to the hardcopy format will be available by mid-August.

It will also support evidencing of negative PCR Covid tests, as an alternative to proof of vaccination.

The process of applying for and receiving hard copy certification is expected to take 10 days. People are being asked not to contact GPs, vaccination centres, the Department of Health or other parts of the health service for paperwork, as they cannot produce proof of vaccine to the required standard for travel purposes.

Green list updated

Meanwhile, a number of destinations have been added to Northern Ireland's green travel list, meaning travellers arriving from those destinations will no longer need to self-isolate.

Destinations moved from the amber to the green list, effective from 4am on 30 June, include:

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Balearic Islands

Barbados

Bermuda

British Antartic Territory

British Indian Ocean Territory

British Virgin Islands

Cayman Islands

Dominica

Grenada

Maderia

Malta

Montserrat

Pitcairn Islands

Turks and Caicos Islands

