Enhanced Covid-19 testing for Castlewellan and Derry

Precautionary enhanced testing of asymptomatic people in parts of Castlewellan in Co Down and Londonderry is to be carried out after probable cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 were detected.

The Public Health Agency says the early results are suggestive of the variant that was first discovered in India, but they have not yet been confirmed.

The PCR tests will go ahead to try to identify asymptomatic cases early and reduce the risk of spread.

Those aged 18-40 from selected, targeted neighbourhoods will be contacted by post from Friday to be asked to come forward for testing.

Dr Bríd Farrell, Assistant Director of Service Development, Safety and Quality at the PHA, said: “Testing in these areas is a precautionary measure to identify asymptomatic cases and help prevent and delay further spread of the virus.

“By slowing the spread of the virus, this allows us to get more people in the community vaccinated and get protection against Covid-19 which is effective against the Delta variant.”

PCR testing is opening to those in the 18 to 40 age group, as we are seeing more cases of the Delta variant in this age group throughout Northern Ireland. We encourage those eligible in the neighbourhoods identified by the agency to book a slot for testing when they receive their letter, and preferably within 24-72 hours of receipt. Dr Bríd Farrell, Public Health Agency

Dr Farrell added: “We are seeing cases of the Delta variant across all council areas of Northern Ireland and this is a reminder to everyone that we should take steps now to help reduce the spread of the variant, and avoid becoming complacent.

“Everyone over the age of 18 who has not yet booked their vaccine should do so now – if you have had your first dose, make sure you attend for your second one.

“Two doses of the vaccine appears to have a high degree of effectiveness against the Delta variant, and getting it will not only help protect you, but also more vulnerable members of our community.”

Meanwhile, the latest daily figures from the Department of Health show there have been 198 new positive cases in the last 24-hour reporting period, out of 2,974 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 1,178 positive cases.

There have been no further coronavirus-related deaths, leaving the official death toll as recorded by the department at 2,155.

There are currently 18 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland - none of them in intensive care or on a ventilator.

More information

Testing unit locations Booking required via: https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test

Castlewellan

Castlewellan Community Centre, 32 Circular Road, BT31 9ED (9am-3pm daily)

Derry