Just one third of urgent breast cancer referrals seen within 14 days

One third of breast cancer referrals were seen within two weeks during March 2021.1,530 patients went sent by a breast cancer specialist for a first assessment following an urgent referral for suspect breast cancer. Of these, 33.2%, or 508, were seen within two weeks.This is compared with almost 70% in February, and 80.2% in March 2020.The Department of Health said, "The completed waiting time is measured from the date an initial breast cancer referral is first received by the Provider HSC Trust, and ends on the date that the patient attends their first outpatient appointment with a breast cancer specialist. Adjustments are made to the completed waiting time in the event of a patient cancelling, self-deferring or failing to attend a first outpatient appointment.Commenting on the publication of cancer waiting times statistics today, Alasdair O’Hara, Policy and Public Affairs Manager for Macmillan in Northern Ireland said:

“Yet again, these statistics demonstrate the crisis that the Northern Ireland health and social care system is in. It’s groundhog day for people living with cancer and their loved ones. We are in a state of waiting – for cancer treatment; for investment in services; for urgent plans to rebuild cancer care. In his recent Elective Care Framework, Minister Swann said that ‘the time for talk is over’. We agree. It’s time for the Executive to act.”

Waiting times for first treatment following an urgent GP referral for suspect cancer (62 day target)

In March 2021, 439 patients commenced their first treatment for cancer following an urgent referral for suspect cancer. Of these, 49.2% (216 patients) started treatment within 62 days, compared with 45.1% (165 of the 366 patients) in February, 44.7% (167 of the 374 patients) in January and 53.9% (237 of the 440 patients) in March 2020.

Waiting times for first definitive treatment following a decision to treat (31 day target)

During March 2021, 886 patients commenced their first treatment for cancer following a decision to treat being taken. Of these, 86.6% (767) started treatment within 31 days, compared with 88.2% (668 of the 757 patients) in February, 91.2% (696 of the 763 patients) in January and 93.8% (904 of the 964 patients) in March 2020.

Patients first seen following an urgent referral for suspect breast cancer (14 day target)

During March 2021, 1,530 patients were seen by a breast cancer specialist for a first assessment following an urgent referral for suspect breast cancer. Of these, 33.2% (508) were seen within 14 days, compared with 69.1% (897 of the 1,298 patients) in February, 66.9% (856 of the 1,279 patients) in January and 80.2% (857 of the 1,069 patients) in March 2020.

The Department of Health said "users should be aware that the Covid-19 Pandemic drastically altered the functions of hospitals during the current reporting period and should exercise caution when using these data given that hospital records may not be fully updated at this time."The Ministerial Target on waiting times for treatment following an urgent referral for suspect cancer states that, ‘During 2020/21, 95% of patients urgently referred with a suspect cancer should begin their treatment within 62 days’.