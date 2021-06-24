Meet the six-year-old hailed as the next Marlon Brando

Play video

A movie starring a young Ballymena boy hailed by his co-star James Norton as the next Marlon Brando is set to hit big screens across the UK next month.

Daniel Lamont’s debut feature film came about by chance when mum Kasia stumbled on the casting call on Facebook.

She entered Daniel as a bit of fun.

“We never in a million years thought something would come of it,” she said.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Now, Daniel stars alongside Oscar-nominee James Norton in Nowhere Special – a story about a boy whose dad is given months to live, set in Northern Ireland.

And he is just taking it all in his stride.

“It was kind of exciting watching me for the first time on like an actual big screen,” he told UTV.

Daniel may have been just four when first cast in the movie, but his performance has already moved audiences around the world.