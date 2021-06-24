Progress made on soft opt-out organ donation bill for NI

A soft opt-out organ donation draft bill for Northern Ireland is now set to reach the floor of the Assembly, after being signed off for an urgent procedure by the First and deputy First Ministers.

Health Minister Robin Swann confirmed the development late on Thursday evening, stating that he had spoken to both the DUP’s Paul Givan and Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill on the issue.

He welcomed the progress made and said the bill would now go the Assembly Speaker on Friday.

The move has also been welcomed by the British Heart Foundation NI.

Fearghal McKinney, head of the organisation, said: “Our elected representatives will now have the opportunity to consider, scrutinise and debate the issue.

“But we must not get complacent - this is just the start of the process. This Assembly’s mandate will run out next year and we have no time to waste.

“One person’s decision to donate their organs is a gift that can save and improve the lives of up to nine other people. We believe a change in the legislation, along with a strengthened health system and a public information campaign will lead to more people receiving the gift of a donated organ.

“We look forward to engaging with our elected representatives on soft opt-out organ donation in the year ahead.”

The parents of west Belfast youngster Dáithí MacGabhann - Máirtín and Seph - have been leading campaigners for a change in the law.

Four-year-old Dáithí was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, which essentially means he only has half a working heart.

He has been waiting for the gift of a new heart for almost three years.

“It has been a rollercoaster of emotions kind of week, but we are now absolutely delighted,” Máirtín said.

“The correct decision has been made and we now look forward to the debate from our elected representatives and scrutiny from the health committee and experts.

“Although this decision feels like a victory, time for this mandate is still running out and we cannot afford any more delays.”

Help & Support