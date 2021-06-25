From amputee to fashion model and Miss Northern Ireland finalist

Play video

A young Belfast woman is making history by becoming the first Miss Northern Ireland finalist with a disability or physical difference.

Bernadette Hagans had to have her leg amputated after being diagnosed with cancer three years ago.

But the 25-year-old has since gone on to model for major fashion labels and is now in the running to be our next beauty queen.

She hopes to show others with disabilities that it is okay to be different.

“I think it’s just about trying to make sure that you’re not holding yourself back,” Bernadette told UTV.

“Having any sort of difference or disability doesn’t make you any less of a person – it doesn’t change your character. So just go for anything that you think is going to make you happy.

“That’s what I’m doing – and I’m a finalist in Miss NI which hasn’t been seen before.”