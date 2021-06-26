298 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Northern Ireland

There has been a further 298 Covid-19 cases recorded in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours.

No further deaths linked to the virus were recorded in the same period.

The latest figures comes as walk-in vaccinations will be available for over-18s in Northern Ireland from Sunday 27 June.

The doors will be open between 8:30am and 6.00pm at the SSE Arena Belfast for first dose of Pfizer only.

The slots will be available on a first come, first served basis only.

