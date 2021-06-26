Walk-in vaccinations to begin in Northern Ireland from Sunday

Walk-in vaccinations will be available for over-18s in Northern Ireland from Sunday 27 June.

The doors will be open between 8:30am and 6.00pm at the SSE Arena Belfast for first dose of Pfizer only.

The slots will be available on a first come, first served basis only.

The South Eastern Trust said that people should not attend if they are unwell or have had a first positive test for Covid-19 in the last 28 days.

They also have asked people not attend if they have been advised to self-isolate or have had any vaccine, including the flu jab, in the last seven days.

If you are attending you are asked to bring Photo ID and Health and Care Number. This development comes as it was announced earlier this week that vaccination centres are offering first dose appointments to everyone aged 18 and over.

The announcement was made following an increase in supplies of the Pfizer vaccine.

It's part of a drive to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible.

In recent weeks, the centres have been focusing on the 18-39 age group, with community pharmacies offering vaccine appointments to those aged 40 and over.