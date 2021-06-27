261 new Covid-19 cases detected in Northern Ireland

There has been a further 261 Covid-19 cases recorded in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours.

No further deaths linked to the virus were recorded in the same period.

Northern Ireland's Covid-19 vaccination drive has passed the landmark of two million jabs.

The total includes all first and second doses administered in the region.

Around 80% of the adult population have now received their first jab and almost 60% are fully vaccinated with both doses.

The two million mark was passed on the same day as a walk-in vaccination option was offered for the first time.

From Sunday, people are able to receive a first dose of the Pfizer jab at the SSE vaccination centre in Belfast without a prior appointment slot.

Health Minister Robin Swann hailed the two million milestone.

Read more: More than two million vaccines administered in Northern Ireland