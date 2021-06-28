Fire crews tackle 'substantial' blaze at Belfast waste recycling depot

A fire at a Belfast recycling plant is believed to have been started deliberately.

The blaze, at the depot at Duncrue Pass in an industrial estate in the north of the city, had been brought under control by Monday morning.

Eight fire service pumping appliances, one aerial appliance and one support vehicle attended the fire and worked through Sunday night to tackle it.

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) said they received notification of the fire at Duncrue Pass shortly after 10pm on Sunday night.

Over 40 Firefighters remained at the scene on Monday morning, with crews likely to be in attendance for the rest of the day.

5 Fire Appliances, 1 Aerial Appliance, a High Volume Pump, and a Command Support Unit remain in attendance.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) group commander William Johnson said he believes the blaze was started deliberately.

He said that "good progress" had been made tackling the flames, aided by very little wind in terms of weather conditions.

However he said there was "still a lot of work to be done due to the integrity of the building and contents of the building".

He described the part of the site where the fire was as a waste recycling storage area.

"We haven't made entry into the premises itself so we can't determine that (cause of the fire) ultimately but currently we believe that it was a deliberate fire," he said.

Police also attended the scene.

The NIFRS has urged people to avoid the area where possible and advised those living and working nearby to keep their windows closed.

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has praised the efforts of firefighters.

The North Belfast MP said: “This major blaze in North Belfast on Sunday night was very dangerous and well done to our Firefighters who have worked overnight to bring it under control.

“It is my understanding that the Fire and Rescue Service are investigating the possibility that this fire was started deliberately and I would urge anyone with information to come forward.

“The fire which was located in the Duncrue Pass area at a recycling centre is ongoing and Firefighters hadn’t been able to enter the facility overnight.

“Thankfully nobody has been injured and the advice is that windows are kept closed in the surrounding area.

“My hope is that this situation can be quickly resolved without any further disruption and that the cause of the blaze can be established as soon as possible.”