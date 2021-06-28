House destroyed in oil tank blaze

A house was destroyed and a resident and firefighter were taken to hospital after a major oil tank fire in Co Armagh.

The fire broke out at the rear of terraced houses in the village of Bessbrook near Newry on Sunday afternoon.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said the fire spread rapidly after two oil tanks ruptured.

The fire service said several gas cylinders also exploded.

Fire crews from four stations - Newry, Warrenpoint, Newtownhamilton and Portadown attended the scene.

The NIFRS said the blaze was quickly brought under control, but one house was destroyed and three others sustained heat and smoke damage.

The NIFRS said the resident and firefighter were taken to hospital as a "precaution".

Dramatic footage of the blaze posted on social media by the fire service shows huge plumes of smoke engulfing the properties.

Sinn Féin MP Mickey Brady has praised the Fire and Rescue Service for their handling of the incident.

The Newry and Armagh MP said: "I commend the efforts of the Fire and Rescue Service who were involved in dealing with a major incident after an oil tank fire in Camlough Park in Bessbrook.

"A resident and a firefighter were taken to hospital following the blaze but thankfully both have now been released.

"The actions of the firefighters involved no doubt saved lives and prevented further damage."