Larne man sentenced to 24 years in prison following munition finds

A Larne man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison after pleading guilty to the charge of engaging in preparation of terrorist acts.

Niall Lehd will serve 24 years in prison and 5 years on license and will be subject to Terrorist Notification conditions for 30 years after his release.

The charges relate to a number of hides of munition discovered around Larne between March and September 2016.

Detective Chief Inspector Griffin said: “The sheer volume of weapons and component parts found in these hides had the capability to cause serious harm. The length of this sentence demonstrates the consequences for anyone who gets involved in this type of offending which there is no place for in today’s society.”

“This clearly demonstrates the vital role communities have in support of their Police Service,”“Today Northern Ireland is a safer place following the discovery of these hides. We will continue to work tirelessly to keep people safe and act on any information given to us by members of the public.”