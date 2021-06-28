Police issue appeal for missing four-year-old girl

Police in Londonderry have issued an urgent appeal to the public for help in locating amissing child.

Four-year-old Scarlet Duddy was last seen leaving a children’s play centre shortly beforemidday (28th June) on the Springtown Road area of the city.

Scarlet is described to have hazel eyes and light brown hair which was tied up in a pink bow and is missing her front two teeth.

Inspector Swanson said: “We are keen to know that Scarlet is safe and well. We believe she may be in the company of a relative and may possibly be in the Republic of Ireland.”

“She was wearing peach leggings, a peach skirt, peach t-shirt with daddy's little superstar printed on the front and a dark blue jumper with silver sequined heart.”“If any members of the public have any information about Scarlet, I would urgethem to contact police immediately.”

“I would appeal to that person to get in touch with police as soon as possible on 101, quoting the reference number 932 of 28/06/21."