Pop up vaccine centres to open in Castlewellan, Newcastle and Belfast City Hall

Pop up vaccine clinics where no appointment is needed are set to be set up in Castlewellan and Newcastle this weekend.

Anyone over the age of 18 will be able to avail of a Moderna vaccination at the Castlewellan Community Centre and Donard Park Car Park on Saturday the 3rd July and 4th July between 11am and 7pm.

A mobile vaccination clinic will also be open at Belfast City Hall on Saturday between 3pm and 8pm.

The pop up centres will return to distribute second doses of the vaccine in six weeks.

Further clinics will be announced in the coming days and weeks.

Health Minister Robin Swann penned an open letter appealing to people who have no yet received a covid-19 vaccine that the “time is now” to get one.

“The push is very much on to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible. The delta variant is spreading and the more people we get double jabbed, the more we will lessen the impact.”

“One way or another, vaccination opens doors to normality,” said Swann.

“Please keep playing your part – by getting jabbed and encouraging others to do the same.”

The Department of Health have announced a further 211 positive cases and no further deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours while 2,010,028 vaccines have been administered in total.