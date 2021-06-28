Stephen Dunne takes up late father's seat at Stormont

A new DUP MLA has taken up his seat in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Stephen Dunne, 32, is the son of former MLA Gordon Dunne, who died last week.

Gordon Dunne, 62, who was first elected to Stormont as MLA for North Down in 2011 and had recently stood down from the Assembly due to ill-health.

Outgoing DUP leader Edwin Poots described his death last week as a "huge shock".

His son Stephen signed the Roll of Members at Stormont on Monday.

He said: "It was an honour today to take my place as a DUP MLA for North Down.

"This has been a very challenging period for our family, but we have been hugely heartened by the many good wishes of people from right across the political spectrum.

"There are many challenges facing Northern Ireland currently and I do not underestimate the significance of those in the days and weeks ahead.

"As one of the youngest members of the Northern Ireland Assembly I want to help build a better and more secure future for everyone here as we move into Northern Ireland's second century."

Mr Dunne added: "I look forward to working as part of the DUP team within the Assembly and to ensure that North Down's voice continues to be heard in the decision-making process."