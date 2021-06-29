Man dies in one-vehicle crash in Enniskillen

A man has died at the scene of a one-vehicle crash in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh in the early hours of Tuesday, police have confirmed.

The incident, involving a grey Volkswagen Golf, happened on the Marble Arch Road in the Florencecourt area.

It was reported to police at about 3.45am.

Officers remain at the scene to conduct enquiries and the road is still closed at this time.

Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone who may have relevant dash-cam footage, to contact them on 101.