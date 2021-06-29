MLAs raise concern over Capita involvement in Troubles pension scheme

MLAs have expressed concern over the involvement in a new Troubles pension scheme of a company which was criticised for its role in assessing PIP benefits.

A recent report by the Northern Ireland Public Services Ombudsman found too many people had their applications for personal independence payments (PIP) in Northern Ireland unfairly rejected.

Capita carries out assessments for the payments.

The ombudsman said the repeated nature of the failures with PIP payments constituted "systemic maladministration".

Capita will also have a role in carrying out medical assessments for awards made under the new Troubles-related-incident Victims' Payment Scheme.

TUV leader Jim Allister.

At Stormont on Tuesday, an urgent oral question was tabled by TUV leader Jim Allister asking Justice Minister Naomi Long how she would ensure that victims of the Troubles "are protected from systemic maladministration".

Mrs Long said: "It is quite wrong and unfair to victims to seek to read across the issues with PIP to the arrangements being put in place for the Troubles Permanent Disablement payment scheme.

"The assessment process for the new scheme is based on different underpinning legislation to that for PIP, and the assessment arrangements are unique to that scheme.

"Without medical assessments the victims' payments board would be unable to make payments to eligible victims under the rules of the scheme."

The Justice Minister added: "I can assure there has been engagement with the main groups representing victims of the Troubles to inform them of implementation of the scheme and development of the assessment guidance.

"Medical assessments will only be carried out by suitably qualified personnel across a range of medical disciplines.

"There will be a robust training programme for the assessors, to ensure they meet the competence and knowledge requirements."

Mr Allister responded: "I am disappointed by the complacency of the minister's reply.

"Capita is a company whose services have been dispensed with in other parts of the United Kingdom because of their failures, who are the object of a devastating ombudsman's report.

"So why was Capita chosen? Were there no alternatives and what is the public commitment in terms of finance to Capita going forward?"

Mrs Long said: "The issue as to why Capita was appointed is clear, Capita were appointed on the basis of a tender process."

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly said she had little confidence in how Capita managed PIP claims and questioned its role in administering the Troubles pension scheme.

Mrs Long said: "The scheme which has been designed is not the PIP scheme.

"Victims' groups have been involved in the design of the scheme and Capita has engaged with the main victims' groups during the development of the medical assessment guidance.

"It is important for the avoidance of retraumatisation of victims that we do not conflate the two schemes."

DUP MLA Mervyn Storey said: "I would urge the minister and encourage her to listen to the clamour and the concern and the worry that is out there in relation to this issue."