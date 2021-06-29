Mother on waiting list for four years halted from seeking treatment outside UK

A mother of six who has been waiting to see a neurologist in Northern Ireland for four years - has been ruled out of applying for treatment outside the UK.

Eileen Wilson tried to apply through the NHS' S2 scheme, which allows people from the UK to apply to seek treatment abroad.

It's hoped the scheme would alleviate pressures on waiting lists here, which are currently the longest in the UK.

But because Eileen is yet to receive an official diagnosis and didn't receive an initial review by a neurologist - she was rejected from the scheme at the first stage - after her doctor told her she may have multiple sclerosis.

Multiple sclerosis is a condition which can affect the brain and spinal chord causing a multitude of problems.

As she she's been waiting for such a long time, Eileen believed she would be successful in her application - but it wasn't the case.

"The symptoms are getting worse," she told UTV. "Especially with having a young family as well. Life is on hold [a wee bit]."

"What if I fall? I wonder if I'm going to get back up again - or if I choke which I did the other day. I choke about three or four times a week and I think, are the kids going to be able to get an ambulance on time?"

Eileen has decided to take judicial review proceedings in regards to waiting lists here with this decision now sparking a further legal challenge.

Solicitor Ciaran O'Hare says the decision to exclude her is 'farcical'.

"The fact she [Eileen] has been waiting four years, we say that is unlawful," he said.

Earlier this month, the Department of Health set out a five-year plan which will aim to banish waiting lists. Currently 330,000 people across Northern Ireland are on lists with the expected cost to tackle them sitting at around £700m.

In a statement to UTV, the South Eastern trust said: "The Trust cannot comment on issues relating to a court case. We very much regret that waiting times for a range of our services are too long and have further been exacerbated by Covid-19.

"We are committed to doing all we can to address waiting times, in association with our HSC colleagues and line with the roadmap recently published by the Minister."

Watch Eileen speak to our correspondent Sharon O'Neill: