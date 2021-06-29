Play video

More than 50,000 people from across the world have signed a petition to save 14 mature trees in Portaferry. They're set to be cleared as part of a half-a-million pound investment in parking and visitor facilities in the Co Down town - but an online campaign as well as opposition from a local group means the proposals are being challenged.

Members of the 'Portaferry: Save the Trees' campaign say there are unhappy with what they believe was a lack of consultation between local residents and contractors.

One of the trees on the specific area is estimated to be around 150 years old.

"People are just outraged across the world," says campaigner Cathie McKimm.

"People just can't understand, of all things, to take down trees to put in a parking lot."

Organisers say they are not fully against a regeneration plan for the town, however, any scheme needs to be treated with 'environmental sensitivity'.

Campaigners in Bangor on Tuesday morning. Credit: UTV

Ards and North Down Borough Council says it is not reviewing an alternative plan put forward by the campaigners.

"We're in listening mode," says Councillor Joe Boyle.

"It's ongoing at this point in time and I hope we get some resolutions to what is a very exciting half a million pound development for Portaferry.

"Personally speaking, I think if we can save some of the trees from the development I think that is a win-win for the community overall."

The overall investment includes a new footpath, toilet facilities and lighting as well as additional parking and coach spaces next to Exploris aquarium.

Renegotiations will now take place to see if amended proposals can be taken forward.