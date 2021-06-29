Woman airlifted to hospital following Lisnaskea assault

A 30-year-old woman has been airlifted to hospital following an assault in Co Fermanagh.

Police say the attack happened at 2.45pm on Tuesday in the Trasna Way area of Lisnaskea.

A report was received of a woman and two men attacking a person in the street. They've subsequently been arrested.

Detective Sergeant Brian Reid said: “I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or who may have seen a small black car in the area at the time, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1103 of 28/06/21.”