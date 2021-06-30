Attempted arson attack at Alliance office condemned

There's been condemnation of an attempted arson attack at the office of Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong.

Her constituency office in Newtownards was targeted at around 12.05am on Tuesday, with wheelie bins placed outside with attempts then made to set them alight.

Police have appealed for information.

DUP MP Jim Shannon said he was "appalled" by the attack.

He added: "Such actions are not only an attack on democracy but displays an utter disregard for property and public safety."