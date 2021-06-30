Barrister appointed to chair public inquiry into Muckamore abuse allegations

A senior barrister has been appointed to chair a public inquiry into allegations of abuse at Muckamore Abbey Hospital.

Health Minister Robin Swann announced that Tom Kark QC, who played a key role in the 2010 inquiry into avoidable deaths at Stafford Hospital, will oversee the inquiry.

Mr Kark was senior counsel to the public inquiry into the failures at the Mid Staffordshire NHS Foundation Trust in 2010.

Muckamore Abbey is a hospital for adults with adults with severe learning disabilities and mental health needs.

Following a lengthy police investigation into claims of patient abuse at the Co Antrim facility, which is operated by the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, it was announced earlier this year that seven people are to be prosecuted for alleged mistreatment of patients.

Last year Mr Swann announced a public inquiry will be held into alleged abuse of patients by staff.

Announcing the new appointment, Mr Swann said: "Mr Kark has extensive experience in medical regulation work and public inquiries.

"This includes having acted as senior counsel to the public inquiry, under the chairmanship of Sir Robert Francis QC, into the failures at the Mid Staffordshire NHS Foundation Trust."

The minister made the announcement as he unveiled a report prepared by the Patient Client Council (PCC) following a series of engagement events with families and patients of Muckamore.

He said: "In September 2020 I announced my intention to call a Public Inquiry into Muckamore.

"At that time I gave a commitment to the families and patients at the very centre of this, that I would bring them along with me.

"I wanted to ensure that both current and former families and patients would have the opportunity to influence the terms of reference of the inquiry.

"That is why I asked the Patient Client Council (PCC) to engage with families and patients to give them a platform to have their say.

"I am delighted that progress has been made in pulling together the necessary strands to enable this Inquiry to take place.

"We can now jointly turn our attention to finalising the terms of reference with the PCC report as a critical guide in this regard."