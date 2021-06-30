Conlon to fight TJ Donehy in headline Féile fight

Belfast boxer Michael Conlon is set to face TJ Donehy in a headline fight at Féile an Phobail.

The fight against the Super Bantamweight World Champion will take place at Falls Park on 6 August.

Conlon is a WBO Inter-Continental Super-Bantamweight champion, former world amateur champion and Olympic medalist.

Speaking as his opponent was announced, Conlon says he is a big admirer of Donehy.

“It’s a honour to share the ring with TJ Doheny," he said. "I have a lot of respect for him and his achievements being a former world champion. I believe it’s my toughest fight to date and with that I will make my biggest statement in my quest to become world champion.

“This is home turf for me and the last time was absolutely huge and probably the best atmosphere I have ever experienced in my entire boxing career.

“I am West Belfast and Falls Road born and bred so this means everything to me.

“Féile an Phobail and Top Rank have delivered again big time.

“I want to give the people of Belfast and Ireland a night to remember forever on Friday 6th August.

“This is going to be epic.”

Conlan’s opponent TJ Doheny, (a.k.a. The Power) said: “ I am really happy to be back in action after being out of the ring for over a year.

“This is the kind of fight that I have been craving since my split decision loss to Danny Roman in a world title unification. High level opposition is what motivates me and helps me raise my game and I cannot wait for this.”Kevin Gamble, Féile an Phobail Director, said: “Michael Conlan is a local hero from Cavendish Street on the Falls Road here in west Belfast.

“He is an inspiration to so many young people, showing what dedication and commitment and hard work can achieve.

“Two years ago Michael fought in the Falls Park along with a host of other local boxers as part of Féile an Phobail and it was a special night with an atmosphere that was out of this world."