Man struck with metal bar in north Belfast assault

A man has been struck with a metal bar and punched in an assault in north Belfast.

Police say the attack occurred at around 4.45pm on Tuesday afternoon on Skegoneill Avenue.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen says the driver was told to stop by another driver before the assault took place.

He said: “It was reported that the male from the red car exited his vehicle, approached the driver’s side window of the other car, and struck the driver on the head with a metal bar, as well as punching him.“The driver required hospital treatment for his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this stage.“The unknown man then returned to his car and made off in the direction of the Skegoneill Avenue roundabout.“Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time, and witnessed the incident, or has any information, to contact them via 101, quoting reference number 1429 of 29/06/21.”